Montrell Sessions Mykkeltvedt, 93, of Carrollton, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, surrounded by loved ones at home following a courageous battle with Alzheimer’s Disease.
She was preceded in death by her precious daughter, Karen Irene Mykkeltvedt; brothers, Herbert Aldous Sessions, James Clifton Sessions, Carl Edwin Sessions; and sister, Audrea Sessions Smither.
Montrell was born in Evergreen, Alabama, on Nov. 17, 1928, to the late James Herbert Sessions and Earon M. Johnson Sessions.
She graduated with a B.A. in journalism from Florida State University in 1951. She was a trailblazer on campus, where some of her many accomplishments included Mortar Board, associate editor and news editor of the Florida State Flam Beau, associate editor of Smoke Signals, Freshman of the Year, Garnet Key recipient, Theta Sigma Phi Journalism Honor Sorority vice president, Senior Notable and Press Club president. She worked tirelessly for the University vice president and was an original member of what became known as the Florida State Flying High Circus.
Montrell enjoyed being the society editor of The Tallahassee Democrat in her early career, but ultimately cultivated a 40-year career as an educator — teaching children in Tallahassee, Jacksonville, Puerto Rico and Carroll County. Ever devoted to higher education, she obtained her Master’s Degree in Library Science from the University of West Georgia and ultimately retired as a media specialist from the Carroll County School System. She was known as a dedicated, caring teacher and passionate librarian who enriched the lives of countless young students throughout her career.
Following her retirement, Montrell was active in multiple teachers’ alumni groups, the Meriwether Society and the Carrollton Sportsplex Water Lilies. She delighted in photographing her husband on the golf course, taking the family dogs for long walks, and doting on her grandchildren at each and every chance.
While Montrell was a vibrant member of her community, she was defined by her abiding love of her family. They were her greatest joy, and she always put them first, above all else.
Montrell is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 69 years, Dr. Roald Yngvar Mykkeltvedt; daughters, Lauren Mykkeltvedt Lynch (Mike) of Mount Pleasant, S.C., Melissa Mykkeltvedt Gearhart of Carrollton; son, Jeffrey Norman Mykkeltvedt (Tiana) of Atlanta; grandchildren, Karen Elizabeth Gearhart, Benjamin Sessions Mykkeltvedt, Nathaniel Perren Mykkeltvedt and Ada Grace Mykkeltvedt.
A private memorial service will be held by the family at a later date with interment in Roselawn Cemetery of Tallahassee, Florida.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Montrell’s honor may be made to the American Library Association or a charity of your choice.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
