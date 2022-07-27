Mrs. Monique McGinty, age 48, of Carrollton, Ga. died on July 10, 2022. Celebration of Life services will be held on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 1 p.m. at Church Without Walls, 555 Chaucer Lane, Carrollton, Ga. 30117. Viewing will be Thursday, July 28, 2022, from 3-6 at the funeral home. MASK WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL THAT ATTEND THESE EVENTS. Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.
