Monica Raye Chappell age 35 of Tallapoosa, Georgia passed away on Saturday, December 4, 2021.
There will be a Gathering of Family and Friends at J. Collins Funeral Home on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 from noon until 1 p.m. and the service will follow. To send condolences to the family, visit our website at www.jcollinsfuneralhome.com
J. Collins Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements.
