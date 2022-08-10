Tuesday’s gatherings in work session and regular monthly meeting of the Villa Rica City Council consisted of much discussion regarding Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) and Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) intergovernmental agreements in Carroll county and Douglas County, respectively. In addition to these items, several people were appointed to fill open job positions in various departments, and Mayor McDougal and the city council held an executive session at the end of the night to discuss the possible candidate who will fill the shoes of Peter Zorbanos as the Director of Utilities.
The council also voted and approved the LOST intergovernmental agreement between Carroll County and all of the municipalities in the county.
“The agreement provides that the city of Villa Rica would receive 8.51% of the sales tax proceeds received over the next 10 years. Both the city of Carrollton and Carroll County have approved this,” Attorney David Mecklin said. “Villa Rica is being asked to approve it mainly just to signify solidarity with all the other local governments in the county. It’s going to be effective whether we approve it or not.”
Mecklin agreed that the agreement is fair and advised the council to approve it. The item was then added to the consent agenda, and was approved later at the city council meeting.
Villa Rica’s council approved the SPLOST agreement with Douglas County.
“In Douglas County, we are re-negotiating the intergovernmental agreement as it relates to special purpose local options sales tax (SPLOST). Our current SPLOST agreement in Douglas County will terminate in April 2023,” Mecklin said. “Douglas County and the cities in Douglas County have already filed the notice asking for a call for election for the Nov. 8 general election to have a referendum on the continuation of SPLOST in Douglas County.”
According to Mecklin, there has been some debate about this topic over the last week or two. In the SPLOST, the City of Villa Rica will get a little bit more than they have in the past which is a good thing, Mecklin said. Because the population has increased since the last census.
“I believe that the final agreement will show that the county and the cities have entered into an agreement and in that agreement, the City of Villa Rica will receive 5.04% of the proceeds from the Douglas County SPLOST and that is based on the population numbers from the 2020 census. That is the final end result into how SPLOST will be distributed which is not exactly the same as to how LOST is distributed. They have two different formulas and agreements,” Mecklin said.
To reiterate what Mecklin said for understanding. Mayor McDougal made it clear that the original document presented to them last week was based on the 2010 census. There was a special-called meeting to make adjustments so that the percentages would be based off of the 2020 census, instead going from 4.2% to 5.04%, respectively. Although the council sees no reason to disapprove this item, Mayor McDougal decided that it would be best to wait for the updated and final draft before putting this item on the agenda for approval.
In preparation for Villa Rica’s 17th Annual Frontiers’ Rodeo, Clint Chance, District 2 Commissioner for Carroll County, addressed the council regarding signage for the upcoming two-day event that will be taking place on August 26-27. According to Mecklin, a $1000 per year lease of the Billboard space where Butterballs once stood needs to be removed. The contract began in 2008 or 2009, Mecklin said. And now the lease is up but it continues from year to year until the city terminates the lease. This item was places on the consent agenda for approval.
In addition to filling open positions for the Recreation Advisory Commission, Michael Young was nominated as a board member. Also, for the Downtown Development Authority, the reappointment of Ellen Wynn McBrayer was listed on the consent agenda and approved.
Following the regularly scheduled council meeting, Mayor McDougal and the city council entered into executive session where John D. Bain, the Deputy Director of Utilities, will step into the role of Director of Utilities.
