Tuesday’s gatherings in work session and regular monthly meeting of the Villa Rica City Council consisted of much discussion regarding Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) and Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) intergovernmental agreements in Carroll county and Douglas County, respectively. In addition to these items, several people were appointed to fill open job positions in various departments, and Mayor McDougal and the city council held an executive session at the end of the night to discuss the possible candidate who will fill the shoes of Peter Zorbanos as the Director of Utilities.

The council also voted and approved the LOST intergovernmental agreement between Carroll County and all of the municipalities in the county.

