Reading a little book titled Epiphany recently, I ran across a term I don’t think I have heard since my mother used it, and she has been gone from us now going on nearly 20 years. And until this book, she may have been the only person I have heard use the phrase.
The book, published in 1994, was written by Ferrol Sams, who was by profession a doctor of medicine. He was a resident of Fayette County where he grew up. One of Georgia’s most notable authors, he wrote eight books. Run With the Horsemen, his first book, may be his best known.
Epiphany is actually the first story among three in one volume, the others being Harmony Ain’t Easy and Relative & Absolute, published by Longstreet Press of Atlanta.
The word in Sams’ story and the one that Momma used is “whaley,” as in “done played whaley” which is what Sams’ character Gregry McHune said to his doctor, Mark Stoddard, in telling him about when he was in prison and how some of his fellow inmates had it in for him. (Page 65)
I don’t know exactly what the word means. I looked it up, but can’t find any definition related to what I think McHune means, which is that he has done got himself in trouble, maybe more serious than just regular trouble.
I think Momma used it in the same sense. “William Lee, you done played whaley now.” Or maybe it was related to a similar word Momma was acquainted with, “whale,” as in “I am going to whale the tar out of you for playing whaley.”
Tar, I thought, was that sticky stuff they put on roads or leaky roofs, and I didn’t know I had any in me, but she did put some stripes on my legs with those privet hedge switches which I had to go get for her. She would have used peach tree switches, but we didn’t have a peach tree. I didn’t think so at the time, but it made me better for it.
I don’t know of any book Momma ever read except for the 66 books of the Bible, which she did regularly, but I suspect she would have liked Mr. Sams’ offerings. She could relate to some of his characters and their ways of saying and doing things.
Thinking of “whaley” resurrected other terms Momma employed in her conversations which reflect the era she grew up in and how she was raised. Only very late in her life when she had developed dementia did I ever hear her use a curse word, and it was an extremely mild one by today’s standards, and only once did I hear it.
The closest she came to swearing was the use of a euphemism for it, the word “swanny,” which meant, swear or declare. “Well, I’ll swanny, I never seen such in my born days!” Or, “I swanny, William Lee, why did you track mud in on that linoleum rug I just mopped?”
Whatever term or phrase she used, whether a colloquialism, a slang phrase she didn’t know was slang or a euphemism she didn’t realize was such a thing, she communicated with words she learned from the times without benefit of much formal education beyond grammar school. Funny, though, I had no trouble translating immediately and accurately what she meant. If I didn’t the first time she said it, I most certainly did the second time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.