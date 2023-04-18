The University of West Georgia is committed to launching students careers before graduation – if not before. Recently, the International Languages and Cultures (ILC) program was recognized for these student-focused efforts by the University System of Georgia (USG) with a Regents’ Teaching Excellence Award.
Each year, only nine distinct awards are given statewide by USG. For 2023, UWG’s ILC program received the Regents’ Momentum Award for Excellence in Teaching and Curricular Innovation.
“Designing relevant, first-choice experiences inside and outside the classroom is integral to our work at the University of West Georgia in service to students,” said Dr. Jon Preston, UWG’s provost and senior vice president for academic affairs. “The recognition earned by our International Languages and Cultures program is a testament to its commitment to provide transformative educational experiences in a caring, supportive environment.”
The Momentum Award for Excellence in Teaching honors and recognizes instruction that promotes student achievement and motivated programs. It also assists in creating a positive environment within academia for students to thrive and complete their degrees.
“This award truly is a momentous accomplishment for the ILC program,” explained Dr. Pauline Gagnon, dean of UWG’s College of Arts, Culture, and Scientific Inquiry (CACSI). “The faculty in this program make tremendous efforts to transform the lives of their students.”
USG cites that this award is given to a program that incorporates high-impact practices to create engaging opportunities for students to deepen their learning as they continue to develop professionally through their time in class. Gagnon said ensuring students are able to learn and grow in an environment best suited for them is the first priority for faculty.
“Students in this program – like many others throughout CACSI and UWG – have opportunities for numerous study abroad programs, as well as affordable textbook grants that several faculty have applied for and received,” said Gagnon. “Our graduates of the ILC program are competitive and can market their skills in myriad ways because of the faculty’s hard work and passion for teaching.”
This Regents’ Momentum Award for Excellence in Teaching and Curricular Innovation continues to exemplify UWG and the ILC program’s dedication to curating a first-choice university for students across campus. To learn more about the program, visit the website.
