ILC

The University of West Georgia's International Languages and Cultures  program was recently recognized for its student-focused efforts by the University System of Georgia with a Regents’ Teaching Excellence Award. 

The University of West Georgia is committed to launching students careers before graduation – if not before. Recently, the International Languages and Cultures (ILC) program was recognized for these student-focused efforts by the University System of Georgia (USG) with a Regents’ Teaching Excellence Award.

Each year, only nine distinct awards are given statewide by USG. For 2023, UWG’s ILC program received the Regents’ Momentum Award for Excellence in Teaching and Curricular Innovation.

Trending Videos