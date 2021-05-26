An 18-year-old man is in the Carroll County Jail – after he was turned in to authorities by his mother – on gang-related charges for attacking a 66-year-old.
Masen Lee McGivney of Carrollton is charged with robbery, aggravated assault and aggravated battery along with two charges relating to street gang activity.
Ashley Hulsey, a spokesperson for the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, said the incident occurred during the early morning hours of Saturday, May 22.
Hulsey said a 66-year-old man was walking in Kennedy Estates, which is a neighborhood located north of the Carroll County Livestock Sales Barn. The man told deputies that he saw three people and asked them what they were doing. Hulsey said one of them replied “nothing” before attacking the man, striking him in the head.
During the melee, the man told deputies that his wallet and cell phone was taken.
Deputies who were called to the scene also summoned an ambulance, but the victim was not hospitalized. Hulsey said that, later in the night, the victim called a second ambulance; this time he was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta, where he remains under treatment for head trauma.
Hulsey said that, on Saturday, deputies went to the area to try to find out about the people involved in the attack. During the day, Hulsey said, McGivney’s mother found out that her son was allegedly involved. The mother then brought McGivney to the sheriff’s office, Hulsey said, where he talked to investigators. Hulsey said McGivney told deputies that the other two people were not involved and that he had attacked the man because “he thought he had something on him.”
Hulsey said McGivney later told deputies that he belonged to a street gang called “The MFG Gang,” or the “Making Guap Forever Gang.” “Guap” is a slang term meaning money, according to The Urban Dictionary.
Although investigators apparently know who the other two males at the scene of the attack are, Hulsey said they “have not been charged yet.”
“We praise the mother,” Hulsey said, “because if she hadn’t brought her kid up here, it might have taken a little while to get this solved.”
McGivney remained at the jail on Wednesday after a bond request was denied.
