A woman was arrested after getting into an altercation with her minor son.
Carroll County deputies responded to a Temple residence in reference to an anonymous caller stating that a mother and her 12-year-old son were fighting.
Deputy Kelly Bennett of Carroll County Sheriff’s Office met with Dorothy Renae Cates, 30, of Temple upon his arrival at the residence.
According to the police report, Cates stated that when she got home from work, she attempted to discipline her 12-year-old son and he fought back with her.
Cates did tell Bennett that she and her son did fight, the report said.
While Bennett was speaking with Cates, he could hear her son saying “she is a liar,” per the report. The son came downstairs and as he approached, Bennett wrote in his report, “I could see a very large hematoma on the brow of his left eye.”
The area had already begun to turn blue, the report said. As Cates continued speaking with Bennett, her son continued to say she was a liar and that “she just walked up the stairs and punched him.”
Cates said in his report that the two continued to argue in front of him and Cates was continuously cursing at her son.
According to the report, Cates stated to Bennett that she “did punch him and that she was probably going to jail for it.”
Bennett told her she was correct and that she needed to arrange for someone to watch her children. Cates’ sister came to get her kids.
The son’s injuries were photographed for evidence and Bennett asked for a recollection of what really happened.
Cates stated that she came home upset that her 12-year-old son broke his brother’s drone, the report said. As she came into the house, her son was ahead of her going up the stairs as she was trying to yell at him about the drone.
She said that her son stopped and became “aggressive” towards her so she punched him, which is consistent with the son’s account, per the report.
Cates was arrested for cruelty to children in the first degree and battery, family violence act for “maliciously striking her son in the face.”
She was transported to the Carroll County Jail where she remains after being denied bond.
