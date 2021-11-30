Mollie Taylor Robinson, 26, of Bowdon, Georgia, passed away on Nov. 28, 2021.
Mollie was born on Jan. 16, 1995, to her loving parents, Bernard and Lisa. After six years of being the only child she became the big sister of Elijah, whom she cherished and loved limitlessly.
She was a member of the Bowdon High School Class of 2013. While at Bowdon High School she was a member of the Red Devil Band of Pride where she also served as Drum Major. After graduation she attended the University of Georgia.
At the age of 15, Mollie was diagnosed with epilepsy, a condition that required multiple surgeries, all of which she faced with courage. She was a passionate epilepsy advocate and found comfort in helping others along their treatment journey. She found joy in working and always sought opportunities to serve and bring happiness to people.
Mollie’s closest companion and center of her world was Ralph, her beloved pot bellied pig. As a self-described pig mom, she had wished someday to open a pig rescue. Additionally, she loved her Jeeps and found joy driving with her windows down and music playing.
She is also survived by her grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Willie Bridwell, and Mr. and Mrs. James Robinson, all of Bowdon; her additional parents who loved her by choice, Charles Akin and Tammy Robinson, her bonus brother, Tim Jackson; plus grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Allen Akin, of Carrollton, and Mr. and Mrs. Tommy Hull, of Franklin; and her future sister-in-law, Kate Anglin.
Services to honor Mollie’s life will include visitation at Rainwater Funeral Home on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Her funeral will be at Providence Baptist Church in Tallapoosa on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at 2 p.m. Interment will be at Mountain View Baptist Church in Bowdon. Presiding at the service will be Rev. Tommy Wright and Rev Curtis Pixler. Music will be provided by Jimmy Mauney. Pallbearers will be Elijah Robinson, Tim Jackson, Shane Edmonds, Chad Morris, and Scott McCormick and honorary pallbearers will be Paige Lambert, Ola Wilson, Elizabeth Sprewell, Sandy Knight and Vickie Thompson.
To honor Mollie her mother suggests wearing purple, Mollie’s favorite color, which also signifies Epilepsy Awareness. Also, members of the Jeep community are invited to join her funeral procession leaving the funeral home at 1 p.m. on Wednesday.
