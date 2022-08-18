Contemporary worship services, also known as modern worship services at some churches, were big back in the 80s and 90s, and such was the case at the Carrollton First United Methodist Church.
However, when the specter of COVID-19 arrived on the scene throughout the world more than two years ago lifestyles throughout the world were totally disrupted. Now that “things are getting back to normal,” if there can be such a things, many activities and events are making a comeback.
Sunday at “the big white church” steps from Carrollton’s Adamson Square, a beloved service enjoyed by many members at CFUMC for years will make a comeback when what is now being called the “Modern Worship Service” debuts in the church’s fellowship hall.
Since “Crosswalk,” the popular group comprised of talented musicians who were a drawing card for the informal, contemporary version of worship has retired from the music scene, another well known local band, Paris Luna, has stepped up to provide the music for the service while new Associate Minister Jake Webster will serve as lead minister.
“Our senior minister Larry Patton had a vision back in January that it was time to bring this type of worship service back to join our two regular traditional services at 9 and 11 that meet in the sanctuary,” Rev. Webster said.
“Some people really enjoy the atmosphere that comes with a contemporary or modern worship service, so it will once again the more traditional services that we will continue to have,” he explained.
Rev. Patton said he was excited about the return of the modern service.
“Many of our members really enjoyed that service, and several people have asked that we bring it back,” Rev. Patton noted, “so here’s hoping we will have a good turnout this Sunday.”
Although Rev. Patton will continue to preach as the lead minister at the two traditional services, he said he is confident that the combination of the young associate minister Thomas and the music of Paris Luna will make for a great combination.
He said that the two services will once again for a well-rounded, spiritual environment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.