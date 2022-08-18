Contemporary worship services, also known as modern worship services at some churches, were big back in the 80s and 90s, and such was the case at the Carrollton First United Methodist Church.

However, when the specter of COVID-19 arrived on the scene throughout the world more than two years ago lifestyles throughout the world were totally disrupted. Now that “things are getting back to normal,” if there can be such a things, many activities and events are making a comeback.

Trending Videos