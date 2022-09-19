Partners Advancing Student Success (PASS) is pleased to announce that Brooke Mobley of Carrollton has been named as its new executive director.

Originally founded in 2012 as Communities in Schools of Carroll County, PASS is a nonprofit organization that focuses on improving student success by providing support and services to high school students. The organization aims to increase graduation rates and keep students on track to finish high school. Earlier this year, PASS announced that its founder and current executive director, Cynthia Langley, will retire at year-end.

