Partners Advancing Student Success (PASS) is pleased to announce that Brooke Mobley of Carrollton has been named as its new executive director.
Originally founded in 2012 as Communities in Schools of Carroll County, PASS is a nonprofit organization that focuses on improving student success by providing support and services to high school students. The organization aims to increase graduation rates and keep students on track to finish high school. Earlier this year, PASS announced that its founder and current executive director, Cynthia Langley, will retire at year-end.
“During our search, we sought a leader with a passion for education and community who can move the organization toward continued, sustainable success. We truly believe that we have found that in Brooke Mobley,” said Jerome Johnston, PASS Board Chairman.
“I am excited to welcome Brooke to the PASS team, and I know she will do an excellent job leading the organization and building on the incredible legacy Cynthia has created over the last decade,” Johnston said.
Mobley is a Carrollton native, graduating from the Carrollton City School System and earning her bachelor’s degree from the University of West Georgia (UWG). Throughout her career, she has connected meaningfully with both education and the local community.
Among her many positions held in the community, Mobley has worked as an admissions counselor at both UWG and West Georgia Technical College and has remained committed to the community in board and nonprofit service through her work with the Tanner Medical Foundation’s Magnolia Ball, the Central Elementary School Parent Teacher Organization (PTO), the United Methodist Children’s Home and the Carroll County Child Advocacy Center (CCCAC).
In her personal time, Mobley enjoys spending time with her husband, Tim, and their three children, Will, Jake and Sarah Ellis, as well as staying active in sports and other places where she is passionate. This includes supporting a multitude of recreational and extracurricular activities for her children, staying active with her church – First United Methodist Church - and playing tennis with the Atlanta Lawn Tennis Association (ALTA).
“I have always been impressed and intrigued by the work of PASS, and I believe that my values align with the organization’s mission - we share a passion for education and community,” said Mobley. “I’m looking forward to giving back to and working with the amazing school systems in which my husband and I grew up and that our children now attend.”
During the next few months, Langley will work alongside Mobley as an advisor through the transition.
“I am looking forward to working alongside Brooke for the next several months and to passing along the baton of leadership for this great organization,” Langley. said. “I have confidence that Brooke will lead PASS to the next level of service this community needs.”
Mobley will begin her work with the organization immediately and will fully assume all duties of the executive director role by the end of December.
“I am honored to have this opportunity to lead the PASS organization and work with the amazing advocates, board members and community partners that serve and support the students in Carroll County through this program,” said Mobley. “The success of the organization over the last ten years is incredible and exciting. I look forward to developing and growing our mission so that we may continue to make a difference in the lives of at-risk students in our local, public school districts.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.