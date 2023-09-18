Jodie Goodman

Jodie Goodman

The Mobilize Recovery Across Georgia Unit is coming to Carrollton on Wednesday, Sept. 20 at 11 a.m. — 1 p.m. at the Amp. The event will have live music, a raffle, speakers, and Narcan training.

Many of the speakers will be local leaders within the community beginning with a Joint Recovery Month Proclamation from the City of Carrollton and Carroll County Carrollton Mayor Betty Cason and Carroll County Board of Commission Chairman Michelle Morgan.