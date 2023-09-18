The Mobilize Recovery Across Georgia Unit is coming to Carrollton on Wednesday, Sept. 20 at 11 a.m. — 1 p.m. at the Amp. The event will have live music, a raffle, speakers, and Narcan training.
Many of the speakers will be local leaders within the community beginning with a Joint Recovery Month Proclamation from the City of Carrollton and Carroll County Carrollton Mayor Betty Cason and Carroll County Board of Commission Chairman Michelle Morgan.
The two will be followed by Carroll County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Chief Brad Robinson, Villa Rica Police Chief Michael Mansour, and Carrollton Police Chief Joel Richards. Their segment will discuss the vital role that recovery programs play for the law enforcement community. They will also discuss the Collaborative Partnerships they have such as the Crisis Response Team as well as how they are attempting to change the face of law enforcement.
The three will be followed by Judge Dusty Hightower who is a superior court judge that is in charge of the Carroll County Drug Court, Audrey North who is a treatment provider for the drug court, and Lara Todd, Assistant District Attorney of the Coweta Judicial Circuit, Carroll County Office. This trio will be discussing, hope and recovery opportunities within the judicial system, local Peer and Cares Graduate, the Importance of the recovery programs such as the drug court, and the District Attorney Office’s role in recovery.
Dan Dixon will be the Keynote Speaker and will give a personal testimony during the event on Wednesday. He will be followed by Paula Gresham, the Vice President of Behavioral Health Services/Willowbrooke who will discuss the role of business in supporting those in recovery.
Other speakers will be coming from the Georgia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities, the Georgia Council of Recovery, the University of West Georgia, West Georgia Technical College and the city and county school systems.
State Representative Tyler Paul Smith and State Senator Mike Dugan will also be speaking along with an outreach representative from United States Senator Reverend Dr. Raphael Warnock.
Carroll County Mental Health Advocates’ Executive Director Jodie Goodman will be playing a video created for the Carroll County Fentanyl Awareness Coalition.
“We could not be more proud to be a host stop for the Mobilize Recovery Bus as it travels across our great state of Georgia,” she said. “Carrollton has long been a strong advocate and ally for those living in recovery, however, now we are just celebrating our one year anniversary of being a Recovery Community Organization. With combined efforts among local leadership and strong collaborative partnerships, we are now recognized as a safe space for recovery among our local citizens and a place to find resources for recovery for individuals, families and friends of those struggling with addiction. We are so proud to be celebrating one year of sobriety with so many of our peers in the recent weeks. We can’t wait to continue those celebrations for years to come.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.