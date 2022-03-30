SPECIAL TO THE TIMES-GEORGIAN
On Wednesday, Villa Rica High School announced that Derrick Mitchell will be their new boys’ basketball coach. Mitchell most recently served two years as head coach for the Wiley College Wildcats.
Mitchell said he is excited for the opportunity to coach at Villa Rica.
“I’m extremely blessed and excited to take over a program at Villa Rica High School that is rich in tradition,” he said. “I do not take the task lightly and look forward to being a leader of young men on and off the basketball court.”
Mitchell joins the Villa Rica Wildcats after spending the last 2 years as head coach at Wiley College in Marshall, TX. He did not compete in his first year at Wiley due to COVID-19, but Mitchell was fortunate to coach Freshman of the Year Michael Aiken during his second and only season roaming the sidelines for Wiley College.
Prior to joining Wiley College, Mitchell was highly successful at Voorhees College in Denmark, SC. After winning 14 games in his first season, he guided Voorhees, which competed in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Division II, to 21 wins in his second season in 2015-16.
The program continued to rise with NAIA Division II Men’s Basketball National Championship appearances in 2018 and 2019 and American Independent Institution Titles in 2017 and 2019.
In total, Mitchell led Voorhees to 94 victories through six seasons. In 2019-20, Mitchell’s squad showed strong defense, as they led the NAIA in steals per game and turnover margin. His team was also sixth in opponents’ 3-point field goal percentage.
Prior to his time at Voorhees, Mitchell was an assistant coach with Southern Arkansas University’s women’s basketball team. He helped this team win 12 games, which was more than the previous three seasons combined. They reached the conference tournament for the first time since 2006-07.
Going back even further, he previously was the middle school coach at R.B. Hudson High School in Selma, Ala. Under Mitchell’s leadership, the school won 25 games and two championships. He also was an assistant coach at Wallace Community College and helped the program to consecutive conference championships.
Mitchell earned his bachelor’s degree in economics at Tougaloo College (Miss.) in 2002. He earned a Master’s degree in coaching and sports studies at the United States Sports Academy in Daphne, Ala. In 2009.
Mitchell is married to QuShawanda Fields-Mitchell and has two children Bryson (12) and Brookelynn (6).
