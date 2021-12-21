A Mississippi man is in critical condition at a local hospital after he led law enforcement on a high speed chase that ended in an officer- involved shooting in Haralson County on Saturday, according to law enforcement.
Willie Lee Austin, 30, of Olive Branch, Mississippi, was allegedly speeding in his truck when a Polk County police officer initiated a traffic stop, according to a statement released by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, which is investigating the incident. Austin fled the officer and entered Haralson County on Georgia Highway 27 where Haralson County deputies joined the chase a little before 3 p.m., Williams said.
“We took immediate action to safeguard our citizens,” Williams said.
According to the GBI statement, a Georgia State trooper performed a pursuit immobilization technique (PIT) to stop Austin near Muse Farm on Highway 27. As law enforcement approached the truck after the stop, Austin allegedly accelerated toward a state trooper and a Haralson County deputy. They both fired into the truck. Austin was hit. His female passenger, who was not identified, was not.
Austin was transported to a hospital where he was recovering on Monday, according to the statement.
Williams said in officer-involved shooting incidents, it’s normal policy for the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to do the investigation and after the incident was over, southbound 27 was closed for about six hours as those officers investigated the crime scene, Williams said.
Investigations of officer-involved shootings typically take 60 to 90 days, said Nelly Miles, director of public information for the GBI. The case file will be turned over to the Haralson County District Attorney’s office for review when the investigation is finished.
Miles declined to say whether the woman, who was not injured, was being charged as a result of the incident or if Austin will be charged.
After the incident, Williams found that Austin was out on Mississippi bonds for charges including murder, he said.
No law enforcement was injured in the incident.
