Law enforcement is on the lookout for a stolen silver 2006 Ford Focus in connection with a missing Temple woman.
Haralson County Sheriff’s Capt. Teresa Pilcher said the owner of the car and a coworker have identified Glenna Rae Thomas, 39, as the person who took his car from a construction site on Candy Kitchen Road in Temple on Tuesday. He had left his keys in the car, Pilcher said.
“They saw her get in it,” she said. “It was around, between 5 p.m. and 5:30 p.m when her mom thinks she left and it was between those same times that they saw her get in the car.”
Thomas disappeared from her mother’s home on Tuesday afternoon. She had asked her mother to watch her 22-month-old son while she went to the restroom. That was the last time her mother saw her. Thomas’ purse and phone were still at the home.
Her sister, Samantha Bachota said that the family is very worried. Thomas had never disappeared like this before, and she has no record of illegal behavior. Bachota doesn’t believe her sister would steal a car.
“It’s not something she would do,” Bachota said. “Especially without her phone and her purse.”
Interestingly, Bachota said, the stolen car is the exact make and model of her mother’s car. The family is starting to wonder if there is something wrong with Thomas’s state of mind. She gave birth to stillborn twins in December and recently left an abusive relationship.
Maybe it would be a good thing if Thomas had stolen the car, Bachota added.
“At least I’d know she’s alive and we could find her,” she said.
Anyone with any information about Thomas’ whereabouts is asked to call the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office at 770-646-2011 or email anonymously at haralsonsheriff@haralsoncountyga.gov.
Glenna Rae Thomas
Age: 39
Height: 5 feet and 3 inches tall
Weight: about 215 pounds
Eyes: hazel
Hair: brown and blonde two-toned
Tattoos: stars on the back of her neck, moon and sun on her left shoulder, taurus sign on middle to lower back, an owl on her lower left leg
Piercings: three in each ear
She was last seen wearing a black shirt and pants and black bedroom slippers.
