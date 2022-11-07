A Carroll County teen that has been missing for approximately five months has been safely located.
Kaylee Jones, 16, born Jillian Paige Temple, has been reunited with her family in Carrollton after disappearing five months ago. Prior to her being located by law enforcement, Jones was last seen on June 14 in the area of Whooping Creek Church Road in Carrollton after her parents reported that she went missing from their home during the night.
At the time, it was unknown where Jones was headed on the night she went missing and believed by her parents, David and Brenda, that she could have been a victim of sex trafficking after finding out she had been communicating with strangers online.
Jones has special needs and has been without her medication for the past five months. She did not have any electronic devices with her during this time.
“This continues to be a very active and fluid investigation and no further details will be released at this time due to the sensitive nature of the case. However, let us focus and be grateful and thankful that this young lady is safe,” the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office stated via their Facebook.
