Kaylee Jones

Kaylee Grace Jones

A Carroll County teen that has been missing for approximately five months has been safely located.

Kaylee Jones, 16, born Jillian Paige Temple, has been reunited with her family in Carrollton after disappearing five months ago. Prior to her being located by law enforcement, Jones was last seen on June 14 in the area of Whooping Creek Church Road in Carrollton after her parents reported that she went missing from their home during the night.

