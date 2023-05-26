It’s been nearly 35 years since Bobby Gerald “Skin” Daniel was reported missing.
On Friday, the Haralson County Sheriff’s Department thought it may be a step closer to solving the mystery of his disappearance.
But a recovery operation turned out to have disappointing results by Friday evening.
On Friday, a search warrant was obtained and served on a property on Daniel Road in hopes of locating Daniel’s remains, according to a press release issued by the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities say on May 10, 2023, Sheriff Stacy Williams was advised that there was a lead in a missing person cold case and contacted Captain Donnie Mapp to take the lead in the case. Mapp met with the son of the Bobby Gerald Daniel and was told that a short time before the death of Jerry Daniel, the son was told that he deserved to know what had happened to his father and that he would not tell him while he was alive, but after his death, someone would come and talk to him.
According to the HCSO, Jerry Daniel was the last person seen with Bobby Daniel when he went missing.
A short time after the death of the Jerry Daniel, someone from outside the family came to him and told him what had happened to his father, who was allegedly involved and the location.
The confidential informant did not want to speak to law enforcement but did speak to an officer of the court and told the same exact story including details of where and how the body was buried, according to the HCSO release. The search warrant for the property was obtained on that consistent and detailed information from the informant.
The cadaver dog from the Georgia Body Recovery Team hit on the exact area that was described as where Bobby Daniel was buried and the Ground Penetrating Radar confirmed that there were anomalies. There were also visible signs that the ground had been disturbed in the past. After hours of digging by the Piedmont Forensic Response Team, it was noted that they had reached levels of soil that had not been disturbed. The search area was widened but nothing was located.
“At this time, we are calling the search due to the remains not being where the ground was disturbed and the cadaver dog not alerting on the surrounding areas,” the release stated. “At this time, we do not know if the body was moved after it was buried at that location or if the deathbed confession of Jerry Daniel was not true. This case will continue to be worked, if anyone has any information at all, please contact the Haralson County Sheriff’s office. We would like to thank the Georgia Bureau of Investigations Crime Scene Specialist Lee Weathersby, Dillon Nelson and Cadaver Dog Jakoby with the Georgia Body Recovery Team, the Piedmont University Forensic Response Team led by Bruce Willis, Piedmont University Vice President of Academic Affairs and Forensic Professor and Katrina Willis, Forensic Manager for the Banks County Sheriff’s Office along with Captain John Lannaeu, Forensic Lab Director of Warner Robins Police Department. Additional thanks go out to Pine Grove Baptist Church for graciously allowing us to use their fellowship hall and Terry Edwards and Terry Fennell with the Haralson County Road Department.”
“We are very disappointed in the outcome today, our goal was to be able to give this family some closure and their loved one back so they could bury him,” Sheriff Stacy Williams said. “When leads like this come in, we will exhaust every effort to try and solve the case and get answers for the family.”
In early fall, 1988, Daniel was reported missing in Haralson County Georgia. He was last seen leaving his construction job with a family member.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.