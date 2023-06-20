Austin Giles

The Haralson County Sheriff’s Office announced in a press release on Tuesday that they have found Austin Giles, 21, who went missing on Friday, June 16, 2023.

According to the press release, the search began on Sunday, June 18, when Giles was reported missing by his mother at around 4:00 p.m. Giles reportedly walked away from his Buchanan home at 6:00 p.m. on Friday. His mother did not immediately inform law enforcement because, “it was not uncommon for him to go into the woods and stay for a day or two at a time.” However, she knew that he had missed work which was unusual for him.