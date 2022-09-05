The Central Lions fell to 2-1 on the year after getting outscored 15-13 in the final quarter and losing 34-33.
The contest game down to a missed 2-point conversion by the Lions.
The Lions went into the contest undefeated after beating Redan and Bowdon to open the season.
Central’s Jonaz Walton rambled 53-yards for the Lions’ second score of the game.
Jasiah North had an interception for Central to end a first-quarter drive by Hampton.
Ty Brewer scored on a 1-yard run and Cam Cochran split the uprights on the extra points for a 19-6 lead.
Hampton, however, answered back with two TDs from Conner Tolley to cut the Lions’ lead to 20-19 at the break.
After a scoreless third quarter, Hampton stole the momentum away from the Lions in the final 12 minutes, outscoring Central 15-13.
Central struck first in the fourth quarter when Devan Powell connected with Luke Worley on a 71-yard TD pass to give the Lions a 27-19 lead after Cochran’s extra point.
Powell scored later in the fourth quarter when he and Vicari Swain connected on a 31-yard TD to cut the gap to 34-33.
Central had one last chance when it recovered an onside kick.
Tolley proved to be the difference maker for Hampton, rushing for a 2-yard score and completing an 8-yard pass for a TD.
He also rushed for a 2-point conversion.
The Lions take on McIntosh at home next week.
Heard County 41, Midtown 0: The Braves stuck early and often on Friday night to pick up their first victory over the year with an impressive shutout.
The Braves led 21-0 at the half and added 20 points in the third quarter to assure a running clock in the fourth quarter.
Heard improved its record to 1-1 heading into next week’s game against Rabun County on the road.
Mt. Zion 58, Jordan 0
The Eagles put up an eye-popping 40 points in the first quarter and rolled to an ugly 58-0 victory over Jordan to remain unbeaten.
Sherrod Montgomery and Daniel Entrabartolo each rushed for two touchdowns en route to the victory.
It was part of the Eagles’ explosive offensive night. Mt. Zion put up 452 yards of total offense.
Entrabarto rushed for 140 yards including one play that went for 80 yards.
Montgomery finished with 80 yards,
Jayden Ackey scored on a 52-yard run and Preston Denney added a 31-yard score.
Stanley Cross completed both pass attempts, connected with Malachi Ackles on a 13-yard scoring strike and a 57-yarder for another TD.
Mt. Zion is off next week before traveling to Brookstone.
Temple 44, Chattooga 19
Chattooga struck first, but most of the night belonged to the Tigers.
Temple led 12-7 at the half and outscored the Indians 32-12 in the second half to improve their record to 2-1.
Quarterback Cam Vaughn rolled up 352 all-purpose yards.
Vaugh was 5 of 8 for 111 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed for 241 yards and two TDS.
Jace Glenn was on the receiving end of Vaughn’s TD pass.
C. J. Gray also rushed for two TDs.
The Tigers play at Lumpkin County next week.
