Mirror Lake Elementary School’s Natalie Murray applied for the Ag in the Classroom TOTY award a few years ago, but knew the competition would be fierce since there are “so many amazing teachers in the state of Georgia that incorporate Ag In The Class.”
After not winning with her first application, she received much encouragement from local, regional, and state Farm Bureau officials to go through the rigorous application process again.
This time, Murray won it all. She will now go on to compete for the national title, which includes a trip to Jekyll Island in December for the Georgia Farm Bureau State Convention and a trip to the National AITC Conference in Saratoga Springs, NY, next summer as well as $500 cash.
Although Murray is a music teacher, she is able to incorporate the garden into her curriculum, as do other teachers at MLES.
“I absolutely love educating my students through our school garden program. I feel like this provides a unique opportunity for our students to learn about where their food and fiber come from (agriculture), how pollinators affect our lives and how we can take care of them, as well as environmental stewardship such as recycling.”
Students in Murray’s class had a busy day in the garden on Sept. 10.
The students learned about the Jewish New Year, “Rosh Hashanah,” and how apples and honey are something that Jewish people eat to celebrate.
“We discussed the common factor for both apples and honey is the honeybee” said Murray.
Students learned how the honeybee uses the nectar from apple flowers and many other types of flowers to make honey. “We ended the lesson by tasting an apple chip dipped in honey,” said Murray. “Most of the students enjoyed it!”
Students were mesmerized watching the caterpillars eating the milkweed. They also saw a sweet little Monarch butterfly laying an egg. There will be more caterpillars soon!
Murray and her students also added soil and compost to some of the beds and planted fall vegetables.
“Thanks so much to Turner’s Feed & Seed for the donation of compost and veggie plants!” said Murray. “Also, a special thank you to Mike and Holly Hortman Camp for getting cement stepping stones donated to create a floor for the Greenhouse.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.