VILLA RICA — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation issued a press release Thursday afternoon announcing the arrest and charge of Shirley Brown, 66, of Eastaboga, Ala. with one count of theft by taking.
The GBI said on February 8, 2021, the Villa Rica Police Department asked the agency to investigate a theft allegation involving Brown.
According to its release, preliminary information showed that since 2014, Brown was the property manager of the Mirror Lakes Homeowners Association (HOA), located 1000 Shoreline Parkway in Villa Rica. As part of her duties as property manager, Brown oversaw managing the bank account for the Mirror Lakes HOA to include accepting HOA payments, paying bills, and making deposits.
The GBI said in February 2021, during the creation of a new governing board for the HOA, members discovered a discrepancy within the bank account initially totaling more than $189,000.00.
The GBI stated that the investigation revealed that in addition to her yearly salary, Brown wrote herself unauthorized checks claiming them to be for bonuses and vacation pay. An official audit was conducted, and the amount of unauthorized bonus and vacation payments totaled approximately $498,815.00 during the period of January 2015 to January 2021.
This investigation is active and ongoing.
