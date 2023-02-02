Mira Joan Crews, 56, won a long hard fight on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, at Tanner Medical Center, in Carrollton, just days before her birthday.
Ms. Crews began a career in accounting and finance but found a passion for educating youth and spent almost two decades teaching social studies and language arts to middle schoolers and leading a youth Sunday School class at Kansas Baptist Church.
Ms. Crews leaves behind numerous coworkers and thousands of students whose lives were greatly impacted by her love and dedication. Outside of school, Mira found great joy in her dogs, Callie and Velvet, who recently passed, and her newest baby, Coco. She also enjoyed shopping. What made Mira's shopping special was her love for buying gifts for other people! Mira also has exquisite taste in fashion and decor while exhibiting great creativity and organization. She loved to listen, make people laugh, and loved unconditionally.
Mira was born on Feb. 1, 1966, in Birmingham, Alabama, the daughter of the late Gordon Crews and Helen Richardson Maddox. She graduated from Lineville High School in 1984 and continued her education at Jacksonville State University, where she studied Accounting and Finance. Her education pursuits concluded at The University of West Georgia, where she earned a B.S. in Education and a Master of Education in Middle Grades. Unfortunately, Ms. Crews retired earlier than she wished from Central Middle School at the beginning of 2018 due to declining health.
Mira is preceded in death by her father, Gordon W. Crews of Woodland, Alabama; mother and stepfather, Helen and Ken Maddox of Anniston, Alabama; brother, Clark Crews; and two infant brothers, G.W. and Alan Crews.
Ms. Crews leaves behind to cherish her memory her stepbrother, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, close friends and coworkers.
Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at 2 p.m. from Martin & Hightower Funeral Home, with Pastor Randall Edison and Pastor Paul Widener officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 12 p.m. until the hour of service.
Interment will follow in the Ranburne First Baptist Church Cemetery. The following family and friends will be pallbearers: John Jackson, Tim Duffey, Stuart Crews, Jayson Benefield, Sean Swatek and Greg Henderson.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
