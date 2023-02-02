Mira Joan Crews

Mira Joan Crews, 56, won a long hard fight on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, at Tanner Medical Center, in Carrollton, just days before her birthday.

Ms. Crews began a career in accounting and finance but found a passion for educating youth and spent almost two decades teaching social studies and language arts to middle schoolers and leading a youth Sunday School class at Kansas Baptist Church.

