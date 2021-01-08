Minnie Mae Lee Robinson, 71, of Carrollton, Georgia, died on Dec. 29, 2020.
Celebration of life services will be held on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at 1 p.m. from the Carrollton chapel. Private Interment. A viewing will be held on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Carrollton chapel. MASK WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL THAT ATTEND.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 770-836-0066.
