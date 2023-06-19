Minnie Nell Walden, 93, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Saturday, June 17, 2023. She was born February 12, 1930, in Atlanta, Georgia, the daughter of the late John W. Hawkins and the late Minnie Tallulah Reynolds Hawkins.
Mrs. Nell retired from Arrow Shirt Factory, having worked as a supervisor. However, her most important job was being a devoted wife and a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Mrs. Nell was a long-time and faithful member of Roopville Road Baptist Church. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Raymond James Walden; son, Don Walden; daughter, Linda Brooks; sister, Edna Parks; and brothers, Fred Parks, Albert Parks, Ralph Hawkins, Dewey Hawkins, and Byron Hawkins.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory her son & daughter-in-law, Steve & Beth Walden of Atlanta, Georgia; sister, Martha Hyde of Conyers, Georgia; four grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
The family will receive friends at Martin & Hightower Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM. Funeral services will be conducted on Tuesday at 11:00 AM from the Chapel of Martin & Hightower Funeral Home, with Dr. Stephen Peeples officiating. A private family interment service will be held in College Park Cemetery.
Flowers are welcome, as are memorial contributions made to Roopville Road Baptist Church, 835 N Hwy 27, Roopville Georgia 30170, www.roopvilleroad.org.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
To send flowers to the family of Minnie Walden, please visit Tribute Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.