Minnie Nell Walden, 93, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Saturday, June 17, 2023. She was born February 12, 1930, in Atlanta, Georgia, the daughter of the late John W. Hawkins and the late Minnie Tallulah Reynolds Hawkins.

Mrs. Nell retired from Arrow Shirt Factory, having worked as a supervisor. However, her most important job was being a devoted wife and a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Mrs. Nell was a long-time and faithful member of Roopville Road Baptist Church. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Service information

Jun 20
Visitation
Tuesday, June 20, 2023
10:00AM-11:00AM
Martin & Hightower Funeral Home
1312 South Park Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
Jun 20
Funeral
Tuesday, June 20, 2023
11:00AM-12:00PM
Martin & Hightower Funeral Home
1312 South Park Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
