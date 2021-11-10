Book Review: “You’ve Got Red on You: How ‘Shaun of the Dead’ Was Brought to Life” by Clark Collis
(Available November 23.)
Longtime readers of this column know that I read a lot of books about pop culture, especially makings-of and oral histories. It’s fascinating to learn more about movies, television shows, music, etc. that I love and get multiple perspectives on their creation and legacy. Fortunately, as we approach the holiday season, there are many to choose from.
One of the best is “You’ve Got Red on You,” Clark Collis’ breezy-yet-thorough look at 2004’s horror-comedy “Shaun of the Dead.” It’s so entertaining and informative that I practically devoured it, knocking out 420 pages in just a few days.
The book chronicles both the making of Edgar Wright and Simon Pegg’s affectionate homage to George Romero’s zombie flicks, along with its journey from cult hit to a bona fide classic beloved by fans and critics alike. However, while Collis is clearly an admirer of the film and its creators, his work isn’t a publicist-approved lovefest. He doesn’t rewrite history to make it seem like the exhausting shoot was all rainbows and sunshine.
In the interviews Collis conducted with dozens of cast and crew members (most notably the core trio of writer/director Wright; star and co-writer Simon Pegg; and fellow actor Nick Frost) he describes an energetic but stressful production, full of committed, talented people constantly under the gun due to schedule and budgetary concerns. He also discusses the tension that resulted when a relatively new filmmaker with a unique vision butted heads with a veteran cinematographer who thought of the movie as just another gig. There are also frank conversations about Pegg’s struggles with depression and alcoholism at the time, which eventually led to rehab and sobriety.
There are further comments from longtime fans who worked long hours for basically no money to play the film’s zombies, as well as film writers who covered the shoot in the early days of online entertainment journalism. Readers also get valuable insight from more famous admirers like Quentin Tarantino, Eli Roth and Chris Martin, the Coldplay frontman who makes a cameo in the movie.
Still, Collis doesn’t approach the tense moments of production in gossipy, tabloid fashion. He allows everyone the opportunity to have their say so readers can make up their own minds based on the evidence. It’s a fair, nuanced work that instantly takes its place in the upper echelon of making-of books. (As a bonus for early buyers, the limited first condition contains red foil gilded page edges, foil cover elements and a black satin ribbon marker.)
Grade: A-
“Mark, Mary & Some Other People”
(Not rated, but contains strong language, sexual situations and drug use. Now playing in limited release and available On Demand.)
Hannah Marks got her start as a child actress doing guest spots on television shows like “Numbers,” “Criminal Minds” and “Ugly Betty.” However, in recent years, she has evolved into a promising writer-director. Her latest, the raunchy-yet-charming dramedy “Mark, Mary & Some Other People” is further evidence of her talent behind the camera and will likely speed up her journey to mainstream success.
The movie centers on Mark (Ben Rosenfeld) and Mary (Hayley Law), college acquaintances who reconnect later and quickly fall in love. After being married for a bit, they acknowledge their differing views on relationships are putting a strain on their own. Mark has a more traditional perspective, while Mary’s is more progressive.
At her request, they agree to try “ethical non-monogamy” and craft their own version of an “open relationship.” Through the ups and downs that follow, both Mark and Mary start to change their perspectives, leading them to examine what that’s doing to their marriage.
While the film’s subject matter might be off-putting for more reserved viewers, Marks’ witty, unexpectedly moving screenplay is careful to examine both the thrills and emotional land mines that come with such a volatile agreement. That’s particularly true considering it blindsides one partner more than the other, while the outcome isn’t necessarily what the person instigating it was hoping for.
Rosenfeld and Law are fantastic – they’ve got strong chemistry and make you understand where their characters are coming from, even if you don’t always agree with their views. The supporting cast is also solid, although I would’ve liked to see Lea Thompson a bit more than her quick cameo allowed.
While the film is sluggish in spots, it’s an overall engaging watch thanks to Marks and the talented group of actors bringing her screenplay to life. I can’t wait to see what she does next.
Grade: B
Home Video Spotlight
“Younger: The Complete Series”
(Not rated. Now available on DVD and Paramount+.)
“Younger,” the critically acclaimed TV Land comedy that just finished its seven-season run, hit DVD this week in a deluxe 10-disc set. The series stars Tony Award-winning actress Sutton Foster as a 40-year-old mom who pretends to be in her 20s so she can pursue her career. Her co-stars include Hilary Duff, Debi Mazar, Miriam Shor, Nico Tortorella, Peter Hermann, Molly Bernard and Charles Michael Davis. The collection includes all 84 episodes, plus an hour of bonus content, including deleted scenes, bloopers, and audio commentaries on the series premiere and finale from creator Darren Star (“Sex and the City”).
“Emily in Paris: Season One”
(Not rated. Now available on DVD and Netflix.)
In this series, also from “Younger” and “Sex and the City” creator Darren Starr, Lily Collins stars as a Chicago marketing executive who suddenly lands her dream job in Paris. Emily embraces her new life as she juggles work, friendships and romance while navigating a whole new culture. The “Emily in Paris” DVD set includes all 10 episodes from the first season, over 30 minutes of deleted scenes and three behind-the-scenes featurettes.
“The Haunting of Bly Manor”
(Not rated. Now available on Blu-ray, DVD and Netflix.)
From Mike Flanagan, creator of “The Haunting of Hill House” and “Midnight Mass” (currently my pick for the year’s best narrative), this horror series hit store shelves last month for audiences without access to Netflix. After an au pair’s tragic death, Henry Wingrave (Henry Thomas) hires a young American nanny (Victoria Pedretti) to care for his orphaned niece and nephew (Amelie Bea Smith, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) who reside at Bly Manor. But all is not as it seems at the mansion, and centuries of dark secrets of love and loss are waiting to be unearthed.
“The Haunting of Bly Manor” set features all nine episodes, plus bonus content including behind-the-scenes featurettes and audio commentaries with Flanagan and episode directors Liam Gavin and Axelle Carolyn.
