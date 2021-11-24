‘Encanto’
(Rated PG for some thematic elements and mild peril. Now playing in theaters.)
The premise: Disney’s latest animated adventure tells the story of the Madrigal family, who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia in a magical house. The land has blessed every child in the family with a unique power — such as super strength, healing and communicating with animals — except Mirabel (Stephanie Beatriz). But when she discovers that the magic her family relies on might be disappearing, the “ordinary” Mirabel must discover how to save the Madrigals’ extraordinary existence.
The verdict: I know this might come as a shock, but it turns out Disney is pretty good at making entertaining family movies. Their recent string of hits boasts dazzling visuals, creative storytelling and has gone a long way in making up for its long history of… let’s say monochromatic protagonists.
“Encanto” is yet another welcome step in that direction, featuring a giant roster of intriguing characters, led by what’s destined to be an audience favorite in Mirabel. Beatriz, who most viewers probably recognize from “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” had quite the year with her star turn here and a killer supporting role in “In the Heights.” Just comparing those two performances proves what an incredible actress she is.
The animation style walks a difficult tightrope between photorealistic environments and characters who avoid the uncanny valley of those dead-eyed kids from “The Polar Express.” Each character has their own unique design (and most get their own musical number), but they fit together well enough that it feels like a fully realized world. I’m also happy that Disney is continuing the studio’s trend of not having a traditional villain in their modern animated films. There’s enough conflict happening in “Encanto” that bringing in a stereotypical bad guy would distract from the far more compelling family drama.
Adding to the film’s collective strengths are several engaging musical numbers written by Lin-Manuel Miranda. I don’t know if you’ve heard, but the “Hamilton” creator, multiple award winner (he’s an Oscar win away from an EGOT) and MacArthur genius grant recipient is a decent songwriter. His work here deepens the characters’ complexity and provides insight into their inner lives in a way that mercifully makes excessive exposition unnecessary. Between “Encanto” and his excellent directorial debut “tick, tick… Boom!” (currently streaming on Netflix), Miranda’s having a great November.
Perhaps the best compliment I can give “Encanto” is that my 11-year-old daughter, who has entered the “too cool for cartoons” phase and begrudgingly attended the critics’ screening, turned to me as the credits rolled and exclaimed, “that was really good!” They should put that on the poster.
(Note: “Far from the Tree,” a funny, poignant animated short that plays before “Encanto” is worth the price of admission by itself.)
Grade: A-
Home Video Spotlight
‘Planes, Trains and Automobiles’
(Rated R. Now available.)
Good news for physical media collectors: John Hughes’ 1987 Thanksgiving classic arrives in an impressive SteelBook Blu-ray set just in time for the holiday. There’s over an hour of previously released bonus content and a digital copy of the film. Comedy giants Steve Martin and John Candy star as a mismatched pair of travelers stuck together as they try to get home for Thanksgiving.
‘The Addams Family’
(Rated PG-13. Now available.)
Barry Sonnenfeld’s version of “The Addams Family” (featuring iconic performances from Raul Julia, Anjelica Huston, Christopher Lloyd and Christina Ricci) celebrates its 30th anniversary this year, so Paramount is releasing it on 4K Ultra HD for the first time. Newly remastered and restored, the film is presented in both the original theatrical version and a new version that expands the memorable dance number. The disc also includes a new making-of featurette, an introduction from Sonnenfeld and access to a digital copy.
‘A Gift from Bob’
(Not rated. Now available.)
James (Luke Treadaway), a struggling street musician, receives a special Christmas gift in Bob, a stray cat who wanders into his tiny apartment. Bob enriches James’ life, giving him companionship and purpose, so when animal welfare officers threaten to take Bob, the local community rallies to help the duo. It’s a family-friendly journey that promises to take viewers to heartwarming heights.
Book Spotlight
‘Tinderbox: HBO’s Ruthless Pursuit of New Frontiers’
James Andrew Miller
Miller has written oral histories on a wide range of pop culture landmarks, including “Saturday Night Live,” ESPN and the Creative Artists Agency. However, his latest (which hit shelves earlier this week) might be his most ambitious project yet. Utilizing more than 750 interviews with key sources, “Tinderbox” chronicles the remarkable creation of HBO and its transformation into the network that revolutionized television in numerous ways.
Known for creating landmark series like “The Sopranos,” “Game of Thrones,” “Sex and the City,” “The Wire,” “Succession” and dozens of others, as well as sporting events, comedy specials, documentaries, original films, HBO changed the way Americans viewed entertainment by taking huge risks and breaking convention. However, the journey was never easy, and Miller captures multiple perspectives from those involved every step of the way. It’s one of the year’s best books and a must-read for anyone interested in pop culture, business, journalism and a host of other topics.
Grade: A
‘How to Save a Life: The Inside Story of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ ‘
Lynette Rice
Another oral history that should prove popular this holiday season is Rice’s unauthorized look at the creation and unstoppable popularity of ABC’s beloved drama “Grey’s Anatomy.” The series introduced the world to Shonda Rhimes’ unique creative vision and made stars out of Ellen Pompeo, Sandra Oh, T.R. Knight and resolidified the fame of Patrick Dempsey and Katherine Heigl.
However, the set was also a hotbed of controversy, that led to multiple cast departures and a body count that made the hospital at the center of the show a veritable deathtrap. The book covers all these topics, although — because most people at the heart of the gossip still fear Rimes’ wrath — Rice is forced to rely on previously published interviews and anonymous sources. The result is a fun, breezy read (I knocked it out in a few hours), but one that evaporates just as fast.
Grade: B-
E-mail: joshsewell81@gmail.com, Twitter: @IAmJoshSewell, Website: flixchat.blogspot.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.