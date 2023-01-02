Ten years ago, I wrote a column about New Year’s Resolutions. I pulled it out and read it the other day. Funny how much things can change in 10 years. And how much they stay the same. Here are my 2013 Resolutions (and a parenthesized update to see how I did).
“The news on Facebook the past few days has been ‘Resolutions.’ There seem to be several schools of thought on this. Some say upfront that they’re not going to make one because they’ll just break it anyway. Some are posting theirs in single sentences, like “Go to bed earlier.” I prefer the shotgun approach. Just blast out a bunch of them - that way, at least you can hit one. I’ve been working on my Resolutions list for the past couple of months, putting off the inevitable lifestyle changes that will come with enforcing them. But it’s the first of January and guess what? The time has come. Here are my Resolutions.
1. Exercise - I’m getting more of it.
I read once that if you had a fat dog, you weren’t getting enough exercise. And since our little lap dogs were on the heavy side the last time we went to the vet, I think I’m in trouble. This one won’t be hard, once I get into the rhythm of good, new habits. (This resolution was plenty hard- and I struggled with it for ten years. But recently, I’ve got an apple watch and I’m obsessed with “closing my rings” and reaching my goals. And in the past eight months, I’ve lost a little weight).
2. Sugar - I’m eating less of it.
Usually, I wait for Lent to start making noises about getting this particular monkey off my back but my jeans continue shrinking in the dryer so I’m starting on it early.
I’ve got to get off the sugar. But the problem is, it tastes so good. You know what I’m talking about. Out of the oven come three-dozen freshly baked homemade cookies – it’s glorious - intoxicating. My mouth is watering just writing this.
I know some people can eat it in reasonable amounts. I’m not one of them. I’ve got to get rid of sugar in my diet like “I’m killin’ snakes” (as my grandmother Hattie used to say). It’s not going to be easy to do. I love those glorious holiday treats as much (and maybe more) than anybody. I’ll just have to take it day by day. (Ten years later, I’m still addicted to the stuff but I’m having success in other health goals, so maybe it’s not too late).
I have people ask me, on occasion, “When are you going to write a book?” The truth is, I’ve already started one, in 2003. I’m four chapters in. I like what I’ve got so far –good characters, and an interesting plot. I have a couple of ideas about publishers that might want to see it. I’ve had friends read it and they don’t recoil in horror. So, why can’t I “get her done?”
Just simple economics, for one thing. My bread-and-butter communications work takes first dibs on my time. It’s hard to downshift into 1950s Alabama while you’re working on the perfect words to sell gourmet dog food.
That’s not to say I couldn’t cut down on my discretionary time-burners like reading fiction, surfing the web, and watching old movies. It is all too easy to proclaim myself “too tired to think” and turn on a mind-numbing program. But time is getting short. These years are moving along faster and faster and the cost of time spent, on work or play, becomes greater and greater. It’s time to put on my big-girl boots and proclaim this to be the year to finish things long ago started. (After 20 years, I finally finished the novel. It’s called To Catch Lightning in a Bottle. I’m still shopping it at Literary Agents- count 119 to date. But I have started the sequel and am four whole pages in.)
I love the words “thank you.” I know them in five different languages (not including Pig Latin). So, since I understand the value of these words, it shouldn’t show up as a Resolution, right? Well, KNOWING and DOING are two different things. I’ve seen times when a piece of writing has made a difference in my life. All too often I’ve experienced joy from someone’s talent and have been too busy to tell them. So, this year, when something I read makes a difference in my life, I’m going to say, “thank you.”
This past week we lost a wonderful writer, Carol Martin. I’ve enjoyed her columns for years. They’ve become a regular part of my Sundays, adding grace and beauty to a world that has far too little. I always wanted to write her a note to tell her how much they meant to me and our community. But I never did, and now she’s gone.
So, I would like to say Thank You to Carol Martin, gratefully – officially. Because of you, Carroll County is a better place. (Ten years later, I still miss Carol Martin. And mama will be proud to read that I’m better about writing Thank You notes than I was in 2013. If I owe you one, it’s in the mail.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.