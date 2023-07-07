Some of my nearest and dearests have been under the weather, so this morning we headed into the woods to find some turkey tail mushrooms to make tea.
I have it under great authority that turkey tail tea is a good immune system booster so they’re just what the doctor ordered.
Let me rephrase. They’re just what Dr. Google ordered.
Don’t worry. I have a young relative who has been making tea out of turkey tails for a couple of months now, so I know what they look like and how to tell them apart from their gilled impersonators.
The day was getting warmer by the minute.
The coolness of the creek bed was a welcomed change to the sunbaked heat of the pasture.
The dogs led me to the stream and while I watched, they lapped up the water — the pause that refreshes.
We followed the stream until we came to the massive tulip tree log that spanned the two banks, making a crossing for animals and humans that don’t like to get their feet wet.
On the surface of the log, like barnacles on the back of a whale, grew the Turkey Tail mushrooms.
They were firmly anchored in the rotting bark, so I had to tug gently to dislodge them.
Once picked, I dropped them into my mushroom basket until I had enough to dry for tea.
By then, the dogs had stopped roving and were patiently waiting, belly-deep in the stream, panting happily.
I plopped down on the log and scooted out to the middle, dangling my feet over the clear water.
I waited there, soaking in the stillness for as long as I dared.
It was summertime, after all, and sitting anywhere in the woods is an invitation for red bugs to invade your britches.
Finally, we made our way back up the hill, away from the ferns and coolness of the stream.
Back into the heat of the pasture.
And we headed for home.
For the past 20 or so years, I’ve written about adventures in the woods with good dogs.
And you’ve been kind enough to read them.
Together, we’ve remembered the summers of childhood — simple pleasures like stretching out in nighttime’s cool grass with a galaxy of stars and fireflies twinkling above, like the sweetest watermelon of the year, consumed with your cousins on a sticky picnic table.
In this column, I’ve celebrated the history of Carrollton, as this blue-eyed scribe has seen it.
I’ve written about my personal history — remembering gazing at pastries in the window of McGee’s Bakery, impatiently waiting for Mama as she bought okra seed at Burson’s, and getting my foot measured at the Buster Brown shoe store.
And over the past 20 years, as I’ve grown as a person, I’ve tried to open my eyes to the history and experiences of others who live here, too.
For the most part, I’ve spared you political opinions.
I’ve shared stories of joy and pain and enjoyed hearing all the stories that you bring to me when I see you.
And I’ve loved most every minute of writing for you all.
But 20 years is a long time, and I’ve started to run out of things to say about dogs and roosters and possums.
So it is with grateful relief that I call it quits.
I’m pleased as punch to know there are young, strong voices to pick up the pen and continue to chronicle our existence in this small, southern town.
And I will join you as a reader as we enjoy their perspectives of this pretty wonderful place where we live.
Don’t worry, I’m not going anywhere.
You’ll still see me around town — the tall lady with the thick braids.
You’ll still read me in the Times-Georgian, writing articles about our history, about unity, and about the healing that truth brings.
A note to my editors, from Bruce Browning who gave me my big chance, to Corey Cusick, to Bruce Guthrie, my current and very patient editor.
They have all waded faithfully through my prose every week and I want to thank them for that.
And for their contributions to the vitality of our newspaper.
Local news is essential for the health of our community.
It tells us what our leadership is up to.
It tells us the real stories about our neighbors and gives us a way to share the perspectives of the diverse folks who live here in West Georgia.
I must admit, I’m a little sad to say goodbye to the column, but I’ll see you in the funny papers.
Until then, deepest thanks.
