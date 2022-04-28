Milton C. Huddleston, 65, of Ranburne, Alabama, passed away on Wednesday, April 20, 2022.
He was born on July 15, 1956, in Carrollton, to the late W.H. and Lois West Huddleston.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers, David Huddleston and Richard Huddleston.
Milton worked as a marine mechanic for most of his life, working at Bremen Marine for many years.
He is survived by his wife, Jeanette Miller Huddleston of Ranburne, AL; son and daughter-in-law, Charlie and Kathy Huddleston of Roanoke, Alabama; and grandson, Lucas Huddleston.
Aquamation services are being provided by Miller Funeral Home and the family will hold a private memorial service at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made
to the funeral home
to assist with their costs.
Sympathies may be sent to the family at www.miller-funeralhome.com.
Miller Funeral Home of Tallapoosa.
