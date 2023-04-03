Milton Henderson age 57 of Bowdon, Ga. passed away March 28, 2023. Funeral service were conducted Monday, April 3, 2023 at 1 p.m. at New Hope United Methodist Church Bowdon, Ga. Interment will follow in Bowdon Community Cemetery Bowdon, Ga. His viewing was Sunday, April 2, 2023 at Walker Funeral Home Chapel Carrollton, Ga. from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Arrangements Entrusted To Walker Funeral Home 709 Alabama Street Carrollton, Ga. 30117.

