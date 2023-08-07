Board of Education members for both the Carrollton City Schools and the Carroll County Schools convened Monday for brief meetings.
A common thread at both school board gatherings was providing citizens with an opportunity to offer comments in regard to the pending 2023 property millage rate for each system. State law requires public school systems to hold three public hearings for millage rate discussions at which time an individual can address board members.
For the city school system board representatives, they initially met on Aug.1 for the first hearing. The second hearing was yesterday, Monday, at 8 a.m. and the third and final hearing is for today, Tuesday, at 8 a.m.
The city schools millage has remained at 18.5 mills for the past several years.
The Carroll County Schools leadership came together for a special called meeting Monday at noon, and a second meeting was scheduled for 6 p.m. yesterday to allow citizens to voice their opinions on the millage rate.
The adoption of the tentatively approved county schools' millage of 17.500 mills is scheduled for Monday, August 21
Highlighting today’s Carrollton City Schools regular board meeting at 6 p.m. will be a vote on approval of system’s Strategic Implementation Plan, the proposed 2023 millage rate of 18.5 mills, and the approval of the Purchase and Sales agreement for 155 Nizzear Lane f/k/a 155 Chancery Lane in Carrollton.
City Schools Superintendent Dr. Mark Albertus opened Monday’s work session agenda with a brief notation of the system’s 2023-2024 Strategic Improvement Plan.
Other items included a reminder that qualifying dates for board members who are up for election are August. Up for re-election are at-large member and current board vice-chair, Ward Two and board treasurer Melanie McLendon, Ward One’s Gil O’Neal and Greg Schulenberg of Ward 4.
