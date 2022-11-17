On October 15, 2022, an official ground breaking ceremony was held by the Haralson County Veterans Association for the West Georgia Military Museum and Education Center. It is to be built on the vacant land behind the Haralson County Board of Education building who leased the land for the building.
Jerry Bell Haralson County School Superintendent and board members Brenda Henderson and Mike Benefield were present for the ground breaking ceremony. This property is across the street from the Medal of Honor Park built and maintained by the Haralson County Veterans Association with donations provided by the public.
The museum project, like the park project, will be funded by private donations without government funding.
The purpose of the museum is to honor the veterans and Homefront volunteers who settled the West Georgia area and helped shape the area and country as we know it today. Many made the ultimate sacrifice of giving their lives. Others by going above and beyond their duty such as Sergeant McKibben, who earned the Medal of Honor in Vietnam and Corporal Cheatwood, who received the Navy Cross in Vietnam. Many others who are being researched will also be included in the exhibits in the Museum.
The ceremony was opened with prayer by Pastor Caleb Gooden pastor of Rehoboth Church and followed by the Pledge of Allegiance.
Ely Elefante, with the Veterans Association, made an opening statement about the project and recognized the people who were in attendance of this historical event. Sammy Robinson, President of Association gave an outline of projected start date. This project has been in the making for more than 10 years.
The genesis of the museum will be artifacts from the collection of Bill and Andrea Dodd whose family roots began in Carroll and Haralson Counties. The artifacts will cover the period from the Trail of Tears until current times. When the museum opens with a target date of July 4, 2023, it is expected that other artifacts from the people of West Georgia will be donated or placed on loan to tell the stories of their ancestors. It is the intent to be inclusive of all the veterans from Carroll, Douglas, Haralson, Paulding and Polk counties.
In addition to the artifacts displayed, there will be a research library containing books and other materials for research by the public. A chapel will be in the museum with a Wall of Honor for those who made the ultimate sacrifice.
There will be a quiet area set aside for counseling of veterans who are suffering from PTSD. The goal of the museum is to tell the history of the area as correctly as possible using primary source materials, when possible, secondary sources when primary sources are not available and no more than tertiary sources. This museum is not intended to glorify any war or political agenda but to tell the history of how our country was formed.
As stated, before this project will be privately funded by donations from those who wish to see the project completed. The estimated cost of the museum is around $400.000. Donations can be made to Haralson County Veterans Association which is a 501 C3 organization meaning your donations are tax deductible.
