On October 15, 2022, an official ground breaking ceremony was held by the Haralson County Veterans Association for the West Georgia Military Museum and Education Center. It is to be built on the vacant land behind the Haralson County Board of Education building who leased the land for the building.

Jerry Bell Haralson County School Superintendent and board members Brenda Henderson and Mike Benefield were present for the ground breaking ceremony. This property is across the street from the Medal of Honor Park built and maintained by the Haralson County Veterans Association with donations provided by the public.

