Miles Eugene “Gene” Presnell

Miles Eugene “Gene” Presnell, age 62 of Carrollton, Georgia passed away on Sunday, September 25, 2022. He was born on October 30, 1959, in Atlanta, Georgia, the son of Gerald D. Presnell and the late Doris Keith Harrison.

Gene was a retired truck driver with the Sikes Paper Company and a faithful member of Eureka Baptist Church.

