Miles Eugene “Gene” Presnell, age 62 of Carrollton, Georgia passed away on Sunday, September 25, 2022. He was born on October 30, 1959, in Atlanta, Georgia, the son of Gerald D. Presnell and the late Doris Keith Harrison.
Gene was a retired truck driver with the Sikes Paper Company and a faithful member of Eureka Baptist Church.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his wife, Joy Walters Presnell; sons and daughters-in-law, Myles & Nikia Presnell and Mitchell & Tiffany Presnell; grandchildren, Nathan Presnell and Elena Presnell; father & step-mother, Gerald & Joy Presnell; sister & brother-in-law, Joyce & Morris Hilton; brothers and sisters-in-law, Wayne & Peggy Presnell and Brad & Norma Presnell; and his best friend, Keith Glover.
In addition to his mother, Gene was preceded in death by his sister, Renata Presnell.
Funeral Services will be conducted on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at 3:00 PM from Martin & Hightower Funeral Home with Pastor Russell Shadrix officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 2:00 PM until the hour of service. Interment will follow in Beulah Baptist Church Cemetery with the following gentleman serving as pallbearers Wayne Presnell, Brad Presnell, Keith Glover, Victor Rodi, Cole Glover, Richard Ellis, Johnny Walters, and Joe Bearden.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorial contributions be made to Serenity Empire Personal Care Home, 7825 Hobgood Rd., Fairburn, GA 30213.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
