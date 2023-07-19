Mrs. Mildred Striplin Philpot, age 93, of Carrollton, Georgia passed away on Wednesday, July 12, 2023.

Mrs. Philpot was born on July 24, 1929 in Heard County, Georgia, the daughter of the late Virgil Striplin and Myrtle Carroll Striplin. She enjoyed sewing and was a retired seamstress with Belk.

