Mrs. Mildred Striplin Philpot, age 93, of Carrollton, Georgia passed away on Wednesday, July 12, 2023.
Mrs. Philpot was born on July 24, 1929 in Heard County, Georgia, the daughter of the late Virgil Striplin and Myrtle Carroll Striplin. She enjoyed sewing and was a retired seamstress with Belk.
She is survived by her daughters and son-in-law, Shelia and Bobby Phillips, Lynn Worthington; grandchildren, Leslie Hobbs, Rodney Helton, Angela Foster, Kyle Worthington, Shelly Worthington, Ashley Worthington, Remy Philpot, Chad Philpot, Allen Philpot; great grandchildren, Brittany Miles, Payton Miles, Landon Foster, Conner Foster, Austin Helton, Lilly Helton; numerous special nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Philpot; sons, Phillip Philpot and Bobby Philpot.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, July 22, 2023 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Almon Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. in the chapel of Almon Funeral Home with Rev. Wayne Webb and Mr. Ronnie Foster officiating.
Interment will follow in Carroll Memory Gardens with Landon Foster, Conner Foster, Evan Hobbs, Rodney Helton, Terry Todd and David King serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Austin Helton and David Todd.
To plant a tree in memory of Mildred Philpot as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.