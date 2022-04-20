Mildred McCoy

Mildred A. McCoy, 78, of Carrollton, passed away on Friday, April 15, 2022, at her residence surrounded by her family.
She was born on June 8, 1943, in Carroll County, to the late Clarence and Beatrice Thompson Terrell.
Mildred worked many years for Sony Music before her most recent post as a cook with the Community Center for three years. In 2021, she became an ordained minister in the Apostolic Faith Mission of Portland, Oregon.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Willard McCoy; sons, Gregory McCoy and Anthony McCoy; daughter, Diane McCoy; and sisters, Gertrude Millner and Maggie Terrell.
Mildred is survived by her children, Johnny (Linda) Terrell, David McCoy, and Christy (Charles) McPherson; stepdaughter, Louise Watts; sisters, Mozell Terrell, Ida Strickland and Martha Strickland; brothers, Clarence (Monica) Terrell, and Jerry (Geraldine) Terrell; sister-in-law, Carmen Rodriguez Terrell; 12 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at Apostolic Faith Church on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at 1 p.m. MASKS ARE REQUIRED. Internment will promptly follow at Carroll Memory Gardens with Brian Hudson, Jason Smith, Josh Smith, Scott Terrell, Terrance Terrell, Jarvis Terrell and Anthony McCoy serving as pallbearers. Antwanae McCoy, Brittany McCoy, Alexis Hudson and Tamia Turner will serve as flower bearers.
The family will receive friends at Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel on Friday, April 22, 2022, from 6-8 p.m.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
