Mildred Kave

Mildred Parrish Kave, 96, of Oldsmar, Florida, formerly of Villa Rica, died Monday night, July 4,2022 in Florida.
She was born in Temple, Ga. on October 5, 1925 the daughter of the late Marvin Parrish and Vivian Stevens Parrish. She lived her entire lifetime in the Temple and Villa Rica area until 2018 when she moved to Oldsmar, Fla. to be close to her daughter. She was the receptionist for a number of years at Villa Rica Medical Clinic and later worked as a teller for the Bank of Villa Rica and for Regions Bank before her retirement. She was a very active member in Pleasant Grove Baptist Church for many years and later at the First Baptist Church of Villa Rica. During her lifetime she was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother as well as a good friend to the people whose daily lives she touched. She will be remembered, with a smile, for the beautiful memories she leaves behind.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband Oscar Hixon; her second husband, Lewis Kave; two brothers, Hiram Parrish and Roy Parrish; and four sisters, Sarah Payne, Bertha Samples, Willie Mae Lee Morgan and Tommie Yates.
Survivors include her children, Judy Hixon Jackson (Sam), of Dunedin, Florida, John Hixon (Penny) of Jacksonville, Florida and Jim Hixon (Barb), of Marietta, Georgia; nine grandchildren, Kevin Hixon, Jessi Hixon Sauter, Alanna Jackson, Stacey Jackson, Kim Jackson, Kate Hixon, Brian Hixon, Trevor Hixon and Cole Hixon; nine great grandchildren, Kira Jackson, Jakob Sauter, Scott Sauter, Lisa Sauter, Rory Sauter, Amelia Hixon, Leia Rose Hixon, Lilah Rae Hixon and Jaiye Jackson; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends in the Villa Room at First Baptist Church Saturday, July 9, 2022, from 1:00 p.m. until the funeral hour.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 9, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. in the Villa Room at First Baptist Church with the Rev, Jeff Powell officiating. Music will be provided by Betty Tumlin. Pallbearers will be Brian Hixon, Trevor Hixon, Cole Hixon, Barry Yates, Randy Yates and Lawrence Parrish. Interment will follow in the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family has requested that contributions be made in memory of Mildred Hixon Kave to the First Baptist Church of Villa Rica, 1483 W. Bankhead Highway, Villa Rica, GA 30180.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jhoytthomas.com.
J. Hoyt Thomas Funeral Home of Villa Rica is in charge of arrangements.
