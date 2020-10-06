Mildred Ruth Jiles, 95, of Bowdon, Georgia, passed away on Oct. 5, 2020.
She was born in Carroll County on Oct. 1, 1925, daughter of the late George Robert Musick and Annie Ruth Griffies Musick.
She retired from Arrow Shirt Company in Bremen, Georgia, and was a member of Shiloh United Methodist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Jiles, and daughter, Patsy Ann Jiles. She was also preceded in death by two sisters, Bobbie Marlow and Sara Garrett, and a brother, Ray Musick.
She is survived by her son, Charles McCray (Linda), of Bowdon; grandchildren, Karen Ricketts (Shan), of Kennesaw, Kim McCray, of Lawrenceville, Chris McCray (Kim), of Bowdon and sister-in-law, Peggy Musick, of Marietta. Also surviving are four great-grandchildren, Trevor and Connor McCray, of Bowdon and David and Adam Ricketts, of Kennesaw and special friend, Laura Phillips, of Carrollton. In addition, she is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to express thanks to the staff at Autumn Square Assisted living for the special care given to our loved one.
A graveside memorial service will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at 3 p.m. at the Shiloh United Methodist Church Cemetery with Rev. Blair Tolbert officiating and Shan Ricketts offering the eulogy. Chris McCray, Shan Ricketts, Trevor McCray, Connor McCray, David Ricketts, and Adam Ricketts will serve as pallbearers. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Shiloh United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund at 1874 Burwell Road, Carrollton, GA 30117.
Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, we encourage everyone to make the best decisions to remain safe. Masks are highly recommended, and please observe social distancing.
