James Michael “Mike” Stephenson, 78 of Waco passed away on January 6, 2022 in a healthcare facility.
He was born on March 4, 1943 in Summerville, Georgia the son of the late James Roy Stephenson and June Freeman Garrett.
Mike was a member of First Baptist Church of Bremen, Veteran of the United States Army and a retired insurance agent of Liberty National Life Insurance Company.
Survivors include his wife, Dianne Brock Stephenson of Waco; daughter Kelly Stephenson Deal of Statesboro; sister, JoAnn Shepherd of Hawthorne, FL; brothers, twin, Robert Isaac “Ike” Stephenson of Keystone Heights, FL and Jerry & Denise Stephenson of Carrollton; two granddaughters, Kyndall Bryn Hagan and Molly Elizabeth Deal.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, January 9, 2022 between the hours of 4 & 6 pm at the funeral home. He will be placed in state at the church on Monday from 1 — 2 pm.
Services will be conducted Monday, January 10, 2022 at 2 pm from First Baptist Church of Bremen with Dr. Stanley McCain officiating. Music will be provided by Andy Fowler and Kelly Deal. Russell Cooper, Greg Brock, Brock Cooper, Garland Robinson, David Mayes and Mike Smith will serve as pallbearers.
Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
Please share your thoughts and memories in our guestbook at www.hightowerfuneralhome.com.
Hightower Funeral Home of Bremen has charge of the arrangements.
