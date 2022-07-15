"Mike on a Bike" will soon be "Mike in an Igloo."
Michael McDowell, a former Carrollton police officer and most recently a deputy and community programs coordinator with the Carroll County Sheriff's Department, will soon begin a new career in law enforcement when he travels to another area of the county to begin work with the United States Marshals Service.
"Really not at liberty to say specifically right now where I am going," the popular local law enforcement officer said Friday afternoon, "but I will say it is a long way from Carrollton and Carroll County in another part of the country."
"And I understand, it can get pretty cold out there and they get a lot of snow," he said, "so guess I will be going from a bike to an igloo."
He added that he has also been told that his new home is considered one of the more liberal areas of the country.
"Yeah, it is going to be a big adjustment in more ways than one," McDowell said.
McDowell will be leaving in January for his new post, but will first go through four to five months of introductory training in Atlanta.
As a U.S. Marshall, McDowell will be involved in such varied activities as federal court security, criminal apprehension, the pursuit and transport of federal fugitives, federal witness protection, and management of seized assets.
A career that began in 2015 as a member of the CPD's night shift patrol and until most recently as leader of the CCSO's community programming area, McDowell said that he had been affectionately called "The Black Andy Griffith," the fabled television small town sheriff of Mayberry that was based on Griffith's hometown of Mount Airy, N.C.
"The people of Carrollton and Carroll County have been great to me, and I will miss all of them," he said.
Working as a U.S. Marshall is a big leap from occasionally serving as a school resource officer to patrolling the streets and roads of Carrollton and Carroll County. According to the affable young man who just turned 30 years old, he said that he will miss the people who has served for the past seven years, but is looking forwarding to new challenges.
Originally from Clayton County and Jonesboro, he attended the University of West Georgia where he earned a bachelor's degree in political science in 2015 and a master's degree in public administration in 2017.
"My father worked in construction and my mother was with the recreation department, but both of them strongly encouraged me to get a college education," he said.
Also with three certificates in paralegal studies, criminal justice and public administration, he has taught more than 30 courses in criminal justice and government at UWG and West Georgia Technical College.
"The area in which I will be living and working will be much different than where I have grown up and started my career in law enforcement, but I am young, single and have no children so I am excited about the opportunity and the challenge," he explained.
Does he hope to become another Samuel Gerard, the character played by Academy Award winner Tommy Lee Jones in "The Fugitive" and "U.S. Marshals"?
"No, not at all," McDowell laughed, "but seriously, I know it is going to be a great challenge in more ways than one. But I am really looking forward to it."
