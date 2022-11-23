Mr. Michael Edward “Mike” Coleman, 68, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on November 21, 2022.
Mr. Coleman was born on April 24, 1954 in Atlanta, Georgia. He was retired from EcoLab where he worked as a Regional Service Manager.
He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Edward Coleman; his grandparents, Willie and Levada Kuglar Coleman; his nephew, Andrew Spires; and his brother-in-law, Bill Spires.
He is survived by his wife, Jenny Lynn Robinson Coleman; and his children, Kenneth Michael “Kenny” Coleman (Amy) and Krista Lynn Allen; his grandchildren, Justin Coleman, Cassady Coleman, and Katie Mac Allen; his great-grandchildren, Kariana Coleman, Athena Coleman, Arabella Coleman, and Braylen Smith; his siblings, Kathy (Lane) Walker, Brenda Spires, and Ronnie Coleman; his stepmother, Jewel Coleman; his sisters-in-law, Becky Waldrep, Patricia Blanks, Helen Liles, Evelyn Thompson, and Kathy Meigs; his brothers-in-law, Bobby Robinson, Henry Robinson, Gerald Robinson, Cecil Robinson, Jimmy Robinson, Mike Waldrep, and Lane Walker; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 24, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Rainwater Funeral Home. Bro. Shane Waldrep will officiate. Pallbearers will be Dean Robinson, Kevin Blair, Mark Robinson, Brandon Covington, David Walker, and Reid Thompson. Interment will follow in Carroll Memory Gardens.
Prior to the services on Friday, the family will receive friends at the funeral home from 11:00 a.m. till the funeral hour.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.rainwaterfuneralhome.com.
Rainwater Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
