Miguelina Gonzales

Mother Miguelina Gonzales, age 83, of Carrollton, Ga. died on August 17, 2022. Celebration of Life services will be held on Saturday September 3, 2022 at noon at Tabernacle Baptist Church, 150 Tabernacle Dr, Carrollton, GA 30117, Dr. Stephen V. Allen, Senior Pastor, Pastor Pedro Thomas, Eulogist. Interment will follow in West Georgia Memorial Park. Viewing will be Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the funeral hour.

Ms. Miguelina Gonzales was born on October 23, 1938 to the late Antenor Gonzales and Miguelina Vasquez in Peru. She departed this earthly life on August 17, 2022.

