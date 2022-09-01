Mother Miguelina Gonzales, age 83, of Carrollton, Ga. died on August 17, 2022. Celebration of Life services will be held on Saturday September 3, 2022 at noon at Tabernacle Baptist Church, 150 Tabernacle Dr, Carrollton, GA 30117, Dr. Stephen V. Allen, Senior Pastor, Pastor Pedro Thomas, Eulogist. Interment will follow in West Georgia Memorial Park. Viewing will be Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the funeral hour.
Ms. Miguelina Gonzales was born on October 23, 1938 to the late Antenor Gonzales and Miguelina Vasquez in Peru. She departed this earthly life on August 17, 2022.
Miguelina was a teacher for over 31 years in Peru. She taught elementary through high school and also taught Spanish to different indigenous groups in the Amazon. Many people came to live with her and her family over the years to have the opportunity to go to school.
In Peru, she was also the community mid-wife, delivering babies everywhere she went. She was loved by all who got to know her and became everyone’s grandmother.
Miguelina was very adventurous and loved traveling and doing things with her family. Her greatest gift to those left behind was her love and showing us a true example of love thy neighbor. She was very giving to the point she would give the shirt off her back to someone in need. She taught her children, nieces and nephews in school, but there she wasn’t mama or aunt, she was teacher and principal. She was able to use her eyes to touch your soul. You could feel when she was happy or stern with you by her eyes piercing your soul.
All the things that she did and accomplished in her life, she was most dedicated to God and her church.
In addition to her parents, Miguelina is preceded in death by her son, Carlo-Magno Gonzales.
Miguelina leaves to cherish her loving memories her children, Luis Gonzales, Carmen Gonzales, Rosa Gonzales, Gabriel Gonzales, Gemima Gonzales and Gloria Gonzales; grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
La Señora Miguelina Gonzales nació el 23 de octubre de 1938 a los fallecidos Antenor
Gonzales y Miguelina Vásquez en Peru. Ella partió de esta vida terrenal el 17 de agosto del 2022.
Miguelina fue maestra en Peru por 31 años. Enseñó de primaria a secundaria y también enseñó español a diferentes grupos indígenas en la selva amazónica. Mucha gente vino a vivir con ella y su familia a lo largo de los años para poder tener la oportunidad de asistir a la escuela.
En Perú, también fue la partera en su comunidad y asistía en los partos de bebés en todos los lugares a los que iba. Fue amada por todos y se convirtió en la abuela de todos.
Miguelina fue muy adventurera y le encantaba viajar y hacer actividades con su familia.
Su mayor regalo para con nosotros fue su amor. Nos mostró el verdadero ejemplo de amar a tu prójimo. Fue muy generosa hasta el punto de darle la camisa que llevaba puesta a alguien que la necesitara.
Ella fue maestra de sus hijos y sobrinos en la escuela, pero allí no era mamá o tía, sino la maestra y la directora. Con su mirada podría tocar tu alma. Podrías sentir cuando estaba contenta o seria con sólo su mirada que penetraba tu alma.
Además de sus padres, a Miguelina le precedieron en la muerte su hijo, Carlo-Magno
Gonzales. Todas las cosas que hizo y logró en su vida, estuvo más dedicada a Dios y a su iglesia.
Miguelina deja para atesorar sus recuerdos amorosos a Luis Gonzales, Carmen Gonzales, Rosa Gonzales, Gabriel Gonzales, Gemima Gonzales y Gloria Gonzales; nietos, bisnietos, sobrinos, sobrinas, otros familiares y amigos.
