Mighty Hero Homes

Proceeds from the sale of this home will directly support the Mighty Hero Homes program’s mission.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

The Second Annual Builders n’ BBQ event sponsored in June by RA-LN Construction of Carrollton raised almost $60,000 in support of the “Mighty Hero Homes,” a national organization whose mission is to raise funds to eradicate veteran homelessness in the United States and provide affordable, permanent homes to all homeless veterans in safe environments.

Now, the model home that was built by the local construction construction company and was on display at the barbecue earlier this summer is up for sale. And once again, the proceeds from the sale will go to the “Mighty Hero Homes” program.