The Second Annual Builders n’ BBQ event sponsored in June by RA-LN Construction of Carrollton raised almost $60,000 in support of the “Mighty Hero Homes,” a national organization whose mission is to raise funds to eradicate veteran homelessness in the United States and provide affordable, permanent homes to all homeless veterans in safe environments.
Now, the model home that was built by the local construction construction company and was on display at the barbecue earlier this summer is up for sale. And once again, the proceeds from the sale will go to the “Mighty Hero Homes” program.
Built with structured insulated panels, the home provides outstanding energy efficiency, durability, and strength similar to I-Beams, ensuring a sustainable and sturdy living space for years to come. The unfinished model home has the potential to include a cozy bedroom, a functional bathroom, a modern kitchen, and a welcoming living area.
{p class=”x_xmsonormal”}According to a news release by RA-LIN, the home is being sold as-is, but it holds endless possibilities for an industrious purchaser who could easily transform the structure into a hunting or fishing cabin, a tranquil home office, or a charming garden cottage.
{p class=”x_xmsonormal”}Including the covered porch, the 18’x18’ structure encompasses 468 square feet.
{p class=”x_xmsonormal”}”Purchasing this home will not only serve as an investment in your own future dreams but also contribute to providing housing solutions for homeless veterans,” the news release notes.
{p class=”x_xmsonormal”}Like the June barbecue sponsored by RA-LIN Construction, proceeds from the sale will directly support the mission of the Mighty Hero Homes program, a non-profit organization headquartered in McDonough, Ga.
