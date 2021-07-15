Midway Church will be hosting a back-to-school clothing drive next week during its Vacation Bible School program.
The VBS program begins on July 19, and will follow through July 22. It will be held at the church, located at 3915 Carrollton Villa Rica Highway, from 6-9 p.m.
For several years, Midway has committed to providing quality clothing for those in need. They currently have a lifeline ministry that consists of a clothing closet as well as a food pantry.
As summer comes to an end, church leaders are offering parents with children returning to school a special opportunity to shop for free clothes from their clothing closet.
“The clothing drive will primarily target the children attending VBS,” said Administrative Pastor Rusty Green. “However, we distribute clothing to the community twice a month.”
Individuals in need are invited to make an appointment through the church’s website to shop for clothing.
“We have went out to many of the different schools to hand out flyers,” said Green. “We have a lot of volunteers who have helped us to go through the clothes and process it.
“We decided to have people make appointments because we still need to practice social distancing.”
According to Green, the church has already received 376 pre-registrations as of Thursday, and he expects that number to increase within the next few days.
“This is our first year doing the food drive during VBS,” said Green. “With all the registered children, we thought it would be a great to provide the kids with school clothes since the new school year is right around the corner.”
The church will be accepting donations for clothing item in the church’s atrium now through July 22.
“We have been so blessed with a lot of the nice clothing we have received to give away so far,” said Green. “Our goal is to help as many people as possible.”
