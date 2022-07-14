Sunday, July 17, will be a very special day for members of the Midway Church.
Consider that the Civil War started in 1861. However, the origins of what now exists as Midway Church began 14 years before the bloodiest conflict in American history.
While a centennial and a bicentennial commemorate 100 and 200-year anniversaries, respectively, terms with which most people are familiar, the word for what Midway Church will be celebrating Sunday will be the church’s “demisemiseptcentennial.”
The 21-letter term represents the monumental celebration that the approximately 3,000 members of Midway Church will be staging throughout most of the day.
“We are very excited about what is in store for this Sunday,” said Lead Pastor Todd Wright of Midway Church, who is in his 26th year at the church.
“A tremendous amount of work that has involved a great many people has gone into this event,” he said.
The church, located on Highway 61 between Carrollton and Villa Rica, will be celebrating a monumental occasion — its 150th anniversary. Services are scheduled for 9:15 and 11 a.m.
At 7 p.m. the day-long commemoration of the historic milestone of the church that has been a part of Carroll County since 1847.
The day’s schedule of activities includes:
• 9 a.m.: Our doors will open so that you can drop off your children in their classrooms prior to our 1st service.
9:15 a.m.: First service begins
10:30 a.m.: Church-wide photo outside
• 11 a.m.: Second service begins
• 7 p.m.: 175th Celebration concludes with an ice cream social, games and fireworks show at dark
