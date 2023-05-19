Governor Brian P. Kemp announced that he has made preliminary grant awards totaling more than $225 million and will cover 142 projects that include parks, facilities, sidewalks and healthy food access in communities all across the state of Georgia.
Of this $225 million project, the City of Carrollton will receive $2.2 million for improvements at the Midtown Water Park located on Alabama Street.
“With our partners on both the local and state levels, we’ve prioritized helping Georgia’s communities further recover from the pandemic with a bottom-up approach,” said Governor Kemp in a statement.
Also in his “As the first in the nation to reopen our economy, we were fortunate to lead the nation in the recovery while fighting for both lives and livelihoods. Today, we’re investing these funds to see that recovery continue, and I want to thank our partners for helping us to make that possible,” Governor Kemp stated.
According to the press release, “The program funds will be allotted to local units of government, counties, or non-profits to utilize in improving or maintaining recreational facilities in Qualified Census Tracts or for repair or maintenance due to significantly greater use of public facilities during the pandemic.”
State Representative J. Collins and State Senator Mike Dugan both gave statements regarding the upcoming improvements to Midtown Water.
“The Midtown Water Park has become a place where families from Carrollton and Carroll County can escape the scorching heat during our summer months," Collins said. "I am very pleased the Governor’s Office is awarding this grant to the City of Carrollton to fund the necessary upgrades to maintain the park. It’s a great day when state funds come home to benefit Carroll County.”
“The Midtown Water Park has provided summer relief and family fun for generations," Dugan stated. "Thousands of children have enjoyed the beach entry pool and slides during the summer months. We are thankful that it has been awarded an ARPA grant designed for ‘Improving Neighborhood Outcomes in Disproportionately Impacted Communities’ to upgrade the existing facility. This grant will ensure the fun continues for generations to come.”
