A hit factory from the 1980s will be in Villa Rica next month, so if you are looking for one of the cultural highlights of that era, Midnight Star is programmed to take care of you.
Since their heyday, this Kentucky group – known for such hits as “Freak-a-Zoid,” “No Parking (On the Dance Floor,)” “Midas Touch,” and “Snake in the Grass --have toured sporadically, so this will be a rare opportunity for Villa Rica audiences to wear their over-the-knee boots again.
On Saturday, July 9, they will be bringing their synth-funk sound to The Mill amphitheater in downtown Villa Rica. The free, rain-or-shine concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. at The Mill, located at 106 Temple Street.
The opening act will be All the Locals, an Atlanta quintet that is described as a mix of blues, neo-soul, and rock ‘n’ roll. Their music has been heard on everything from “Keeping up with the Kardashians” and MTV.
While the concert is free, reserved seating close to the stage can be had through freshtix.com . There will be food trucks at the venue and Uncorked on Main will be providing the sale of beer and wine.
Midnight Star was founded in 1976 as a party band in the style of Parliament-Funkadelic meets Earth, Wind & Fire on the campus of Kentucky State University. Two years later, they were signed by Solar Records and produced a series of albums that paved the way for future success.
Their fourth album, “No Parking on the Dance Floor,” released in 1983, took them to the top of the charts with the first single, “Freak-A-Zoid,” which went to number two, on the R&B charts and propelled the album to platinum status. Their next album, “Planetary Invasion” was almost as big, going platinum again and making the pop Top 20 and the number one spot on the R&B charts with its first single, “Operator.”
After touring across the world, some of the band’s members broke away for their own projects. But in 2000 many of them returned for to revive their act. Since their first album “The Beginning” in 1980, the group has released eight additional albums which have produced a total of 12 singles.
Sponsors of the Villa Rica concert include Jones-Wynn Funeral Homes and Crematory, the City of Villa Rica, and Main Street Villa Rica.
