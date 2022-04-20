Middle schooler pens book about life with cerebral palsy

For the last four years, Kaylee Hildebrandt would sit at her computer and type out her life story.
The Mason Creek Middle School eighth-grader wanted to give people a look into what it was like living with cerebral palsy.
With the help of her grandmother, Shirley, Hildebrandt completed the book.
“It started as a bonding project between Kaylee and Shirley,” Kaylee’s mother, Bethany said.
Entitled a ‘Unique Walk,' the 77-page book offers readers an opportunity to see what it is like to live with cerebral palsy.
“It is meant to encourage others,” Kaylee said. “I wanted to write it so other kids know that they are not alone.”
Hildebrandt had a book signing ceremony in the school’s media center Tuesday morning.
Many of her classmates attended and they got to ask Hildebrandt questions and take photos with the aspiring author.
Hildebrandt asked her grandmother to help, but she typed each letter of the book.
“It took hours to complete,” she said.
Hildebrandt’s mother didn’t read the book until her copy was delivered through her Amazon purchase in January.
Teachers at the school were impressed with Hildebrandt’s dedication to complete the project.
“This book goes back to when she was a little girl,” said Dana Bolton, one of Hildebrandt’s teachers. “Oh my gosh, when I saw it for the first time, it was amazing. You get to see things from her perspective. You see it totally different.”
Last month, for Cerebral Palsy Awareness Month, Hildebrandt designed a T-shirt.
“The reason I am writing this book is so that you will enjoy your life and learn to be happy,” Hildebrandt writes in the book. “This book is the story of my life and how I am learning to live with cerebral palsy. It is a story about my unique walk.”
