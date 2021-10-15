Michelle Leigh Mann, age 51 of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away October 12, 2021. She was born September 11, 1970, in Heflin, Alabama the daughter of the late Gerald Turner and Ann Dunn Turner.
Michelle was a paraprofessional for the Carrollton City School System and an active member of Calvary Baptist Church. She donated her spare time and energy to giving back to her community. Michelle enjoyed cooking, baking, and sharing her desserts with her family and friends.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her loving husband of 21 years, Bryan Mann; daughter, Kaleigh Rigsbee; son, Greyson Mann; granddaughter, Ansleigh Young; mother, Ann Turner; sisters, Tammy Wisener and Kim Lumpkin; brother, Tim Turner; and father and mother-in-law, Glenn and Aliese Mann.
Graveside services will be conducted Friday, October 15, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. from Carroll Memory Gardens with Pastor Sonny Martin officiating. The following gentlemen will serve as pallbearers: Richard Rigsbee, Jayden Turner, Stephen Hawter, Michael Cason, Alvin Cheatwood, and Dennis Wisener.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Michelle’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org/donate.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.