Mrs. Michelle Wilburn Cook, 50, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Saturday, May 21, 2022.
Michelle was born on Nov. 11, 1971, in Indianapolis, Indiana, the daughter of the late Larry Dean Wilburn and Betty Jean Pinson Wilburn. She earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of West Georgia and her master’s degree from Lesley University.
She was a teacher and cheer coach at Mount Zion Middle and Elementary School and was a member of Catalyst Church.
As a teacher Michelle was a pillar of her community where every student became her child. Whether that meant providing a safe space or a listening ear, she never failed to do whatever was needed. You could find her at any sporting event cheering on her children and their friends. For so long her community was her home. She devoted countless hours as well as her heart to Mount Zion. After retiring she planned to travel with her loving husband, visiting and making memories with her children and grandchildren.
Michelle will be missed by so many and although this is a great loss the memories are what will live on.
Survivors include her husband, Tavis Lopez Cook; daughters, Carrington (Joshua) Holland, Alexis Jordan, Cassidy Brown; sons, Jace Jordan (fiancé, Kaleigh), Que Beasley; grandchildren, Brezlin, Maverick, Beckham, Kyser, Creedence; sister, Lori Clayton; brother, Dean (Allyson) Wilburn; best friend, Aunt Jill; and her two dogs, Diesel and Duchess.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Almon Funeral Home.
Funeral service will be on Thursday, May 26, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. at the Mount Zion Middle School Gym with Pastor Ben Bonner officiating.
Due to her wishes she will be cremated following the funeral service.
A complete obituary will follow.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton, Georgia has charge of arrangements.
