Michelle Cleveland, 50, of Carrollton, Georgia, died on Wednesday, May 19, 2021.

Funeral service will be on Monday, May 24, 2021, at 11 a.m. from the chapel of Almon Funeral Home.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday from 9 a.m. until the service time.

Interment will be in Caney Head Methodist Church Cemetery.

Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almon

funeralhome.com.

Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.

Service information

May 24
Visitation
Monday, May 24, 2021
9:00AM-11:00AM
Almon Funeral Home
548 Newnan Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
May 24
Funeral Service
Monday, May 24, 2021
11:00AM
Almon Chapel
548 Newnan Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
