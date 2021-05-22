Michelle Cleveland, 50, of Carrollton, Georgia, died on Wednesday, May 19, 2021.
Funeral service will be on Monday, May 24, 2021, at 11 a.m. from the chapel of Almon Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday from 9 a.m. until the service time.
Interment will be in Caney Head Methodist Church Cemetery.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almon
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
